A NEW Lichfield restaurant is getting ready for its official opening.

Westwoods Bespoke Dining will welcome customers to The Potting Shed from 2nd May.

The eatery is based at The Plant Plot garden centre off the A51.

Richard Cummins, managing director of Westwoods Bespoke Dining, said:

“We’re very excited about opening – it’s been two years of hard work to get to this point and we look forward to being able to welcome people to see what we have built. “The Potting Shed is very relaxed, away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and our May eight-course tasting menu uses some fantastic local Spring produce, such as asparagus from Elmhurst and lamb from Hoar Cross. “Besides the tasting evenings we are also available for private exclusive use throughout the week, including Sunday lunch and just like we have offered through Westwoods for the last ten years, all our exclusive events are entirely bespoke so we can offer any dishes or cuisine the customer may want and cater for any dietary requirements.”

For more details or to make a reservation visit www.pottingshedlichfield.co.uk.