PEOPLE are being encouraged to join the fun when the county celebrates the ninth annual Staffordshire Day.

Celebrations will take place from the day itself – 1st May – through to 5th May.

Events taking place include a free weekend of fun at the National Memorial Arboretum and 75th anniversary fun at Drayton Manor.

Andrea Sammons, from Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s an important and proud day for everyone living in Staffordshire when we can we tell the world what a great county it is. “There’s already lots of events listed for the day and over the Bank Holiday weekend and more being added every day.”

The first official Staffordshire Day took place in 2016, the year the county turned 1,000 years old. The date was chosen after a public poll.

For more information on events taking place visit the Staffordshire Day website.