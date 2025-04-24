AN award-winning Lichfield organisation has travelled to 10 Downing Street for a reception to mark St George’s Day.

The event was designed to shine a light on community groups and initiatives working to support people across England.

Hannah Montgomery, from Grace Cares, was invited to attend by Lichfield MP Dave Robertson.

The not-for-profit organisation refurbishes and resells used care equipment at less than half the original price. It has so far saved 2,000 items from landfill and distributed to more than 1,500 local residents.

Hannah said:

“St George’s Day is a time to celebrate everything that makes England special – and I think we can all be incredibly proud to be English. “We’re a nation of grafters, givers, and everyday heroes – and nowhere is that more evident than in the NHS and social care. “At Grace Cares, we’re honoured to support those working on the front line by making care more sustainable, affordable, and kind. “Being invited to Downing Street today is recognition of what local communities can achieve when we work together for the good of people and the planet.”

Lichfield’s MP said:

“On St George’s Day we celebrate all that is great about our nation. Innovative and creative, mindful and caring, we should never be shy about celebrating all that England is. “It was a pleasure to invite Hannah from Grace Cares to a celebration of St George’s Day at Number 10. “Grace Cares are a great charity that really do show the best qualities of our community and are so important to so many people across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages.”