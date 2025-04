ALREWAS will look to make it two wins in two to kick off the season as they welcome Ticknall.

The Herons got off to a perfect start last time out with a 19-run victory over newly-promoted Chesterfield, with Arthur Walker claiming 4-49 with the ball.

But Ticknall will also be looking to make it consecutive wins after claiming a seven wicket triumph over Rolleston last time out.

Play gets underway tomorrow (26th April) at midday.