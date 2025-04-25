CHASETOWN will wrap up their regular season this weekend before switching their attention to the play-offs.

Mark Swann’s men secured their spot in the promotion chase with a 6-0 drubbing of Hanley Town last time out.

But they still a trip to Avro tomorrow (26th April) with the fixture set to decide who they will face in the extended season.

The Scholars currently sit fourth in the table, level on points with Vauxhall Motors in the final berth. Above them, second placed Hednesford Town and third placed Congleton Town could still swap spots meaning the semi-final ties will only be known at the end of this weekend’s fixtures.

Kick-off at Avro is at 3pm.