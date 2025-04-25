A COMMUNITY transport scheme is being expanded, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The LinkUp bus service was launched in December to connect villages across the area without public transport links to Lichfield city centre and Burntwood Town Centre.

From Monday (28th April) to 6th June the service will run from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Bosses said they hoped the increased hours would help commuters, shoppers and students.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“The response to LinkUp has been encouraging and we are delighted to extend the service hours to offer residents even more flexibility. “LinkUp is easy to use and whether it’s for work, education, appointments, or meeting up with friends, this extension gives our rural communities greater access to our high streets. “For many people the service is their only direct link to Lichfield and Burntwood and we’re proud to support them.”

The service costs £3 per journey and is free for children aged 11 and under and concessionary bus pass holders.

People can book a journey by downloading the LinkUp app on Google Play or the App store, or by calling 0808 134 6632.

For more details visit linkup.lichfielddc.gov.uk.