FOUR people have been arrested after a robbery at a shop in Lichfield.

Police were called to Bakers Lane at 3.30pm yesterday (24th April) after reports of a group of people assaulting a staff member and stealing mobile phones.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said a search led to one suspect being stopped at the bus station and three others at the train station.

They added:

“Stolen items were found after one of the four was searched. “Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured.”

Two men, aged 34 and 32, and two boys aged 15 and 17, all from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and affray.