A HOUSING association has secured almost £8million to support “vital” energy improvements.

Platform Housing Group – which manages 50,000 properties in the Midlands, including around 400 in the Lichfield District area – will receive the money as part of the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund.

The funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be used to help roll out efficiency improvements to help reduce carbon emissions and cut energy bills.

Lianne Taylor, director of sustainability at Platform Housing Group, said:

“Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is a top priority, not only to help tackle fuel poverty but also to create positive environmental impact. “The funding will also help bring us closer to meeting our goal of achieving net zero across our operations and homes.”