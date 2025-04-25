HUNDREDS of new homes could be built on land in Burntwood if plans are approved.

Developers have drawn up the proposals for a site at Coulter Lane Farm.

As well as 300 residential properties, the scheme would also include community and retail space, along with land which could be used for a school.

But local green belt campaigners and councillors have already urged the council to reject the scheme.

Vic Chamberlain, chair of Burntwood Action Group, said:

“Although this is an initial application, we believe that it is essential no more greenbelt land is lost to housing in Burntwood. “Currently Burntwood has almost filled the allocated housing requirement for the area as set out in the Lichfield District Council Local Plan which extends to 2029. “A development of 300 homes plus associated facilities and works should be rejected out of hand. On top of this, the current infrastructure – particularly narrow country lanes – is totally inadequate to accommodate any development of this size.”

A local councillor and election candidate has also said he has “serious concerns” about the proposals.

Cllr Paul Taylor, who represents the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council and will stand in the Lichfield Rural West division in the Staffordshire County Council election on 1st May, said:

“I’m deeply concerned about the scale of this proposed development and its potential impact on our local community. “This proposal for 300 new homes would place enormous pressure on our already stretched local infrastructure, particularly our roads which are in a terrible state after years of Conservative neglect at county level.”

The Lichfield Rural West division borders the proposed development which sits within the Burntwood North area.

Labour’s candidate for that seat, Jane Smith, said the plans had gone further than expected.

She said:

“This proposal in the green belt has come as a complete shock to local residents. “This is an even bigger than the one developers were pushing for previously and the traffic it will generate will destroy our quiet country lanes.”

Full list of candidates in the Lichfield Rural West division at the Staffordshire County Council elections:

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

David Cullen (Green)

Janet Higgins (Reform)

Paul Taylor (Labour)

Ash Walters (Lib Dem)

Full list of candidates in the Burntwood North division at the Staffordshire County Council elections:

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)

Andrew Clissett (Reform)

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)

Jane Smith (Labour)