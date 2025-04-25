A LICHFIELD holiday camp for children has celebrated its 13th birthday.

JC Camp Darwin marked the milestone by inviting Dave Robertson MP to meet staff and youngsters.

During his visit, the MP answered questions from curious children and handed out prizes to the winners of the day’s games.

He was also introduced to the camp’s beloved mascot, Lenny the Lion.

A spokesperson for JC Camp Darwin said:

“Mr Robertson was given a tour of the site and told how the camp has grown over the years. “A highlight of the visit was meeting one of the long-standing attendees, who first joined at age four and now – at nearly 16 –returns each camp to support the team. “It was a fantastic morning filled with smiles and stories – and was a true celebration of community spirit.”