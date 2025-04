LICHFIELD will get their cricket season underway with a home clash against Wolverhampton 2nds.

The hosts suffered a disappointing campaign last time out, finishing tenth of 12 teams in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

They will face a Wolverhampton 2nds side tomorrow (26th April) who were promoted from Division One last time out after finishing second in the table.

Play starts at 12.30pm.