THE Papal Flag is being flown at half-mast in Burntwood ahead of the Pope’s funeral.

St Joseph’s Church on Cannock Road said it would remain in place until a successor to Pope Francis was selected.

His funeral will take place in Vatican City tomorrow (26th April).

Priest Rev Fr Linh Ta Hanh Nguyen from St Joseph’s Church said:

“This is a very prayerful time for us all. We are thanking God for the life of the late Pope – and for inspired guidance in the selection of his successor.”

Nine days of mourning will be observed following the funeral, with St Joseph’s holding special masses at 7pm on 28th April and 1st May.