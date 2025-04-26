A FREE comedy night is returning to Burntwood.

TNT Presents will bring The New Material Comedy Night to The Firs Club on Rugeley Road on 15th May.

The show will be hosted by Katie Boyle with appearances from Kim Maberly, Josh Halford and headliner Pat Goldsack.

A spokesperson for TNT Presents said:

“Get ready for an act filled to the brim with innuendo and very naughty stories as 87-year-old Pat Goldsack is bringing her act to Burntwood – and after 60 years in the trade, you can bet the audience will be flocking to see her.”

To book free tickets visit the venue or the website at www.tnt-presents.com.