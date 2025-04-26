PLANS to build seven new homes on land in Hopwas have been rejected by Lichfield District Council.

The development would have seen the demolition of existing buildings which once belonged to a plant nursery on land off Nursery Lane.

But a decision notice said issues with access and a lack of information on the impact of trees – including those under a tree preservation order – meant the scheme could not go ahead.

A planning decision notice said:

“The proposed development would intensify the use of an existing substandard access which fails to demonstrate compliance with visibility requirement. “Public Footpath number 16 crosses the site access, but has been shown inaccurately on submitted plans, preventing a full assessment of impact on users. The proposal therefore fails to provide a safe and suitable access for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists, and would likely exacerbate the risk of conflict between users of the footpath, vehicles and construction traffic. “While some arboricultural documentation was submitted late in the process, this did not allow time for a full and informed assessment by the council’s tree officer.”

