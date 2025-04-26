POLICE have made five arrests after reports of young people causing problems in Lichfield city centre.

Officers received calls at 4.15pm on 22nd April about a group of teenage boys wearing face coverings.

They were believed to have attempted to steal a moped on Bird Street as well as antagonising shoppers and a homeless man.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“When officers started looking for them, the group tried to run away. We caught them and arrested five people on suspicion of attempted theft and robbery.

“They have all been questioned in custody and released on bail while we continue to investigate.

“We’re determined to act robustly on the concerns of our communities in Lichfield.”