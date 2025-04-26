PEOPLE are being urged to stock up on medication ahead of the early May bank holiday.

GPs and pharmacies may be closed on 5th May and health chiefs are encouraging residents not to get caught out by the extended weekend.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said bank holidays can often lead to increased demand on services, particularly from people running out of regular medication or seeking help for minor issues.

He added:

“Bank holidays are a welcome chance to relax, especially when the sun is shining –but they can also put added pressure on NHS services. “A few minutes of planning – like ordering repeat prescriptions, checking your medicine cabinet, or stocking up on sun cream – can help you stay well and avoid unnecessary stress over the weekend. “Please check in on elderly relatives, keep yourself hydrated in the warmer weather, and remember that NHS 111 is available around the clock for urgent – but not life-threatening – medical advice.”