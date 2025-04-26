ELECTION candidates have added their voices to those opposing plans for 300 new homes on land in Burntwood.

A preliminary planning application has gone in for the development off Coulter Lane.

If approved, it would see homes and community facilities built, along with space left for a potential school.

But the plans have drawn criticism from local campaigners amid concerns over infrastructure in the area.

Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative candidate for Lichfield Rural West and a cabinet member at Lichfield District Council, said the anger over the proposals show why efforts need to be made to push back against over-development.

He said:

“I’ve already made my concerns clear at a Cabinet meeting of Lichfield District Council as reported by Lichfield Live on 15th April. “This proposal is exactly why I voiced concerns at the prospect of grey belt eroding the green belt. As you will gather from comments from Lichfield citizens, I was too late. No, I’m not too late, there’s plenty of green belt which is clearly under pressure due to the Labour Government’s desire to build 1.5million homes in the next four years.”

Cllr Cox said his position on the Coulter Lane proposals had been clear from the outset.

“I have always stood to resist developing on the green belt, including Coulter Lane, which is in the division I’m seeking to be re-elected to. “With reference to these proposals, I would object to any proposals that may come forward – but acknowledge it is for Lichfield District Council to determine.”

Meanwhile, Reform UK’s Burntwood North candidate Andrew Clissett said the proposed development was inappropriate for a community that was “already at breaking point”.

He said:

“Coulter Lane is yet another example of how local voices are being ignored and our green belt is being sacrificed to serve the interests of developers, not our community. “Burntwood has already met its housing targets under the current Local Plan and yet we’re being asked to give up even more of our precious countryside. This is completely unacceptable. “Our narrow country lanes, overstretched health services, and limited school capacity simply cannot cope with a development of this size. Let’s be clear – this is green belt land and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. “I stand firmly with residents, the Burntwood Action Group and others in opposing this scheme outright. “Reform UK believes in putting local people first. That means protecting green spaces, prioritising brownfield development, and ensuring any new housing is backed by proper infrastructure – not dumped on communities that are already at breaking point.”

The full list of candidates in the Lichfield Rural West division for the Staffordshire County Council elections are:

Ash Walters (Lib Dem)

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

David Cullen (Green)

Janet Higgins (Reform)

Paul Taylor (Labour)

The full list of candidates in the Burntwood North division for the Staffordshire County Council elections are:

Andrew Clissett (Reform)

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)

Jane Smith (Labour)

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)