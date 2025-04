WHITTINGTON make the trip to Penn this weekend as they look to build on an impressive start to their league campaign.

They secured a 166-run victory over Walsall 2nds in their opening league game of the season last time out, with Martin Weston and Shamimur Rahman both claiming five-wicket hauls.

Standing in their way this afternoon (26th April) will be a Penn side who also enjoyed a strong start to the season with an eight-wicket triumph at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Play gets underway at 12.30pm.