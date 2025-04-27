CHASETOWN secured a fourth-placed finish after a 1-1 draw against Avro.

Their final league fixture saw them set up a trip to Congleton Town in the play-off semi-final.

The trip to Avro began in lively fashion with Alfie Taylor firing a low shot agonisingly wide of the upright.

But the hosts broke the deadlock when Liam Ellis slotted home.

The Scholars had a stroke of luck to get themselves back into the contest when Deane Smalley misjudged a header and the ball looped past his own keeper.

After a frantic start the tempo dipped with both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

Jay Clement looked to inject some life into Chasetown’s attack, but Avro’s defence stood firm to thwart his advances.

The second half saw both teams probing cautiously. Scholars keeper Matt Sargeant was called into action early, getting down smartly to keep the hosts at bay.

Chasetown nearly nudged ahead when Danny O’Callaghan’s backward header skimmed just over the bar.

Sargeant produced a fine save before Samuel Griffiths hacked away to clear.

The result means Congleton will be the hosts for the play-off semi-final on Tuesday (29th April).