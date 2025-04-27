A NEW community facility is shaping up in Burntwood.

The former Chase Terrace Methodist Church is being converted after being purchased by Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of the town council, said:

“It’s exciting to witness the buzz at our community building as we head into the final phases of construction. “Our dedicated contractors are putting in the hard yards for a smooth handover – and the results are amazing. “With stunning new floors, sparkling solar panels, a beautifully completed extension and a refreshed car park, everything is really coming together. “We’re just a few finishing touches away from opening our doors to the community.”