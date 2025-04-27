PEOPLE are being invited to join a celebratory VE Day picnic in Longdon next month.

The event will take place on the field at the back of the village club from 2pm to 5pm on 10th May.

A spokesperson for Longdon Villages Community Group said:

“We have several local charities providing games for children, as well as an ice cream van, refreshments and a bar available in the club.

“There will also be a display of tractors and vehicles from the 1940s , cake makers, sweeties and slush, while a singer will be performing songs from the war years.

“The event is free to attend but charities will be charging for the children’s activities.”