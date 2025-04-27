AN initiative is seeing police work with local schools to help protect children from domestic abuse.

Staffordshire Police has joined the national Operation Encompass project which uses alerts to make safeguarding referrals.

The scheme ensures key school staff are informed automatically of any incidents so they can put measures in place during to support children.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bissell, of Staffordshire Police’s public protection unit, said:

“These referrals are a vital in providing critical information to enable schools and other partners to support the affected household and child. “The concept is simple, but the impact is vast. That is why the operation is so important – it recognises how significant it is to share this type of information with a child’s school, acknowledging the harm such exposure to domestic abuse has on schooling as well as many other aspects of a child’s life.”

All key staff members at schools involved have also undergone training in safeguarding and management of personal data.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone, and the impact on children living in households where there is domestic abuse can be significant. “It is vital that victims and their families are able to access the effective, targeted support they need when they need it, to help them recover from the impact of these crimes.”