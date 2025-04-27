POLICE say a protest in Shenstone was carried out peacefully with no arrests made.

Officers said roads had been closed as campaigners targeted the UAV Engines facility on Lynn Lane yesterday (26th April).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We’d like to thank those in the local community for their patience and understanding while officers responded to protest activity. “We completely understand the tension that ongoing protests are causing within the community and we want to reassure people that we are working hard to reduce the impact on local people and businesses, while also working to facilitate the right to peaceful protest.”