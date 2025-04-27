LICHFIELD will be far from a Ghost Town when The Specials Ltd perform.

The nine-piece band will take the audience at The Hub at St Mary’s on a whistle-stop tour of the iconic hits of The Specials on 23rd May.

Numbers such as Gangsters, Too Much Too Young, Rat Race and Ghost Town will be played, along with album tracks such as Hey Little Rich Girl, Do the Dog and Vote For Me.

Since they formed in 2018, The Specials Ltd have performed at venues across the UK and headlined festivals including The Isle of Wight Scooter Rally.

A spokesperson said:

“When The Specials fractured and split in 1981, they left behind a musical legacy which has arguably remained unrivalled. “The band pioneered a multicultural, anti-racial ethos and created a unique image and sound which combined punk, ska and reggae music with an acerbic lyrical commentary on the state of Thatcher’s Britain in the late 70s and early 80s. “With the sad loss of Terry Hall at way too young an age, the band are no longer active – but The Specials Limited faithfully recreate their passion and energy, bringing back memories to those who were there first time around and showing younger fans what they missed.”

Tickets are £25 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.