TASTY treats and divine drinks will be served up when the Lichfield Spring Food Festival returns.

The event will take place across the city centre on 17th and 18th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lichfield Spring Food Festival will feature scrumptious food, thirst-quenching drinks, a deli market and artisan stalls.”

Admission to the event is free. For more details visit facebook.com/lichfieldfoodfestival.