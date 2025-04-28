PEOPLE are being invited to support a charity event in memory of a Burntwood fundraiser.

Members of the Stephen Sutton Ride Out (SSRO) team will be at Morrisons in the town on 3rd and 4th May.

They will be selling merchandise, yellow bows and inviting donations as the total raised by the event moves towards £100,000.

Stephen’s mother Jane said:

“It’s now become tradition to start our ride out fundraising outside Morrisons in Burntwood. “We’re really grateful to Morrisons community champion, Tracie Paul, for allowing us to hold our annual bucket collection and sell SSRO merchandise. “We’ve been blown away by the generosity of visitors to Morrisons in recent years and we’re hoping the good weather we’ve enjoyed earlier in the week will hold out over the weekend. “We have two new limited-edition t-shirt designs for this year and I’m sure they are going to prove popular. “The team will be outside the main entrance on both Saturday & Sunday, so do come down say hello.”

The SSRO will be staged on 11th May, three days before the 11th anniversary of Stephen’s death.

The cavalcade of motorbikes will start from Lichfield Rugby Club at 11am before following the traditional 27-mile route through Hopwas, Alrewas, Kings Bromley onto the outskirts of Lichfield. It will then finish at around midday at Burntwood Rugby Club.

The event, now in its 13th year, has so far generated just over £89,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity which supported Stephen on his four-year cancer journey.

Jane, who will ride pillion on the lead motorbike said:

“The bikers and public have always come out and supported this annual event, helping to raise an astonishing sum of money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

For more information on the Stephen Sutton Ride Out, visit www.facebook.com/stephensuttonrideout