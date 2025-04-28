A MEMBER of Lichfield Round Table is getting ready to take on a 96-mile trek to raise money for the organisation.

Michael Kinsey will walk and camp as he travels Scotland’s West Highland Way to help cover the cost of a new heavy-duty fundraising gazebo.

The new equipment will be used to support its charity events and fundraising efforts.

Daniel White, from Lichfield Round Table, said:

“The gazebo we’re fundraising for will help us run more events – whatever the weather – and continue supporting those who need it most in our community.”

Last year alone, Lichfield Round Table donated over £21,000 in financial support and materials to local causes – and in the coming months, members will be present at events including the Lichfield Bower, Fuse Festival and Cars in the Park.

People can donate via Michael’s online fundraising page.