A LICHFIELD school says it is closing its doors for a number of days due to issues with its water system.

In an email from headteacher Kirsty Jones, parents were told an “unexpected” problem meant the closure would be in place until Thursday (1st May).

She said that students would learn from home with resources uploaded by teaching staff until then.

“Due to an unexpected issue with our water system, we currently have no access to hot water across the site. “Unfortunately, this means we are unable to meet essential health and safety requirements and therefore Nether Stowe School will be closed on 29th April, 30th April and 1st May. “We are currently awaiting an update on the situation and are working closely with engineers to resolve the problem. “We will share further communication on 1st May regarding the reopening of the school and the management of any forthcoming formal examinations to ensure students are fully informed. “Teachers will be uploading work and resources throughout the day. Please ensure your child engages with the work. Teachers will be monitoring engagement closely during the closure.”