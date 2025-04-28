LICHFIELD’S Papa John’s Community Cup tie hangs in the balance – but overcoming a 17-point difference after a first leg home defeat against Lutterworth will be a big ask for the city side.

The visitors came into the game with a perfect record of 23 wins from 23 games this season, with a well-drilled pack, a splendid goalkicker, and in Justin Trombas a classy full back with the ability to run strongly and quickly.

Lichfield were forced to live off limited possession for period, but were able to rip great big holes in the visitor’s defence with the pace and variety of their play.

The attacking carnage started in the opening five minutes as the home side raced into a 14-0 lead with tries for Kieran Reynolds and David Mott. Both were converted by Kai Lucas-Dumolo.

But Lutterworth hit back when a lineout and then two driven mauls ended with number eight Kieran Hussey forcing his way over for the visitors. This was backed up when Trombas picked a hole after more try line pressure. Harry Read, who only missed one kick all afternoon, confidently banged over the extras to both.

Lichfield bounced back with another smart try for Mott after Rhys Davies forcefully prodded the blind side defence. This was converted by Lucas-Dumolo.

It was soon back to equality though as Trombas added his second, a mirror image of his first.

From 21-21 on 30 minutes, Lutterworth then scored 29 unanswered points either side of half time.

Captain Harry Wood raced over from halfway after a pass hit a Lichfield head and fell favourably. Read’s conversion and a penalty right on half time started this period of dominance.

Lutterworth hit 50 points as Thomas Hooper exploited a simple overlap on the left, hooker James Thomas was driven over by his fellow forwards and then Read – plus two conversions – also added a try.

At this stage, Lichfield were living off scraps and not always taking the right options when they did have possession. But from somewhere they fought back and with success.

Rory Davis barged over from a penalty move and this was followed by Jack Hamlet diving over from close range, both converted by Josh Butler.

When Butler’s cross-kick bounced slightly kindly for Lichfield, Charlie Milner was on hand to finish it off and it was now a ten point margin and the home side had the momentum.

They were not able to find another score though, with the visitors escaping to the other end. Their scrummage advantage became crucial, especially when scrum half, Conor Warburton, fed off it and then Read had the final word.

The second leg will be played at 3pm on Saturday (3rd May) at Lutterworth.