LICHFIELD suffered disappointment in their opening fixture of the season after a 30-run home defeat against Wolverhampton 2nds.

The hosts won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat first.

The decision looked to be a positive one after Om Patel was caught by Elliot Dowen off the bowling of Graham Wilson with the score on just six.

Two further wickets fell to leave the visitors in a precarious position on 32-3.

But the middle order rallied for Wolverhampton as Louis Walker top scored with 42 to help his side reach 211-7 from their 50 overs.

Lichfield’s response made a steady start with openers Asif Rajah and George Turner putting on 34 before the former was removed by Robert Jones.

But Turner went for 25 with the score on 45-2 before Preston Lee then returned to the pavilion as the hosts reached 68-3.

Stuart Fielding top scored with 35, but his his dismissal on 145-6 appeared to end the city side’s hopes as the tail end struggled to dig in with the innings ending on 181 all out.

Alexander Jones was the pick of the visiting bowlers as he claimed four wickets for Wolverhampton.