A LOCAL group is aiming to raise thousands of pounds in just one week.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) is taking part in the Big Give Green Match Fund initiative.

The vital appeal, which runs until tomorrow (29th April) sees every pound donated doubled.

So far £37,000 has been raised, with the money going towards the construction of a new canal lock.

The structure will be key to helping boats navigate a new culvert under Cricket Lane.

Christine Howles, communications trustee at LHCRT, said:

“We’re aiming to raise £180,000 to help fund the lock’s construction. “To unlock the £90,000 in the matching pot, we need to raise £90,000 in online donations. Every contribution, large or small, will be doubled at no extra cost to you, making your support go twice as far. “The appeal ends on 29th April, so please donate today. Your donation will make a huge difference.”

To donate, visit www.lhcrt.org.uk/big-give before midday tomorrow.