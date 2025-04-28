AN election candidate says improving facilities for young people will be high on his agenda should he win a seat at Staffordshire County Council.
Andrew Clissett will represent Reform UK in the Burntwood North division.
Voters will head to the polls on 1st May to select their new councillors.
Mr Clissett said he believed youth issues should be high on the agenda for new representatives.
“Over the past few years youth projects have been neglected. A prime example of this neglect is the closure of Burntwood Youth Centre. This was a vital space for local young people, but despite calls for reinvestment it was allowed to shut down, leaving young people with fewer opportunities.
“On top of this, funding for other local youth services has been severely cut.
“As a father, I understand the importance of strong community facilities. My son plays football at Burntwood Leisure Centre and while it’s a great resource, I know that we can do even more to expand opportunities for young people in sports, arts, and education.
“If elected, I’ll work tirelessly to reopen and revitalise youth facilities across Burntwood, ensuring that our young people have access to the resources they need to succeed.”
The full list of candidates standing in Burntwood North is :
- Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)
- Andrew Clissett (Reform)
- Paul Ray (Lib Dem)
- Jane Smith (Labour)
Where’s the money going to come from to pay for it? Reform UK’s only policy (as far as I can see) is reducing council tax. You can’t reduce council tax and increase services.
Well of course some people may be fooled by the promise of massive cuts in council tax and spending and yet somehow, magically, get increased services. But not in Burntwood I hope.
They may even think “Reform” would get their bins emptied weekly (as they promise) even though the County Council doesn’t collect the bins. But not in Burntwood I hope.
They may believe it in the parish where the candidate lives – but is not standing for election in?
But please – don’t be fooled in Burntwood parish.
When I was young, I had fantastic opportunities available to me. I was able to live, work and study abroad thanks in large part to my rights as an EU citizen. My opportunities in sport included a year of skiing and mountaineering in Europe, while my education included time spent in higher education in several different countries. As a mother, I have seen my own daughters have these opportunities snatched away from them by Nigel Farage and Brexit. Of course, if, like Nigel Farage, you have enough money, you are still free to go where you please. Meanwhile, the rest of us have lost out, and Andrew Clissett is offering our young people nothing that will make up for that loss.
The Reform candidate shows he knows very little about the County Council: they shut down the Youth Service and dedicated Youth Centres well over 10 years ago. He also shows he knows very little about Burntwood: he lives a 20 minute drive away and is a recently co-opted Armitage parish councillor so that’s not surprising. He promises tax cuts yet claims he will reinvest in youth services but with no idea how he is gong to do this, any more than what he can do to “stop the boats”. Beware false prophets, Burntwood!