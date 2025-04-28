AN election candidate says improving facilities for young people will be high on his agenda should he win a seat at Staffordshire County Council.

Andrew Clissett will represent Reform UK in the Burntwood North division.

Voters will head to the polls on 1st May to select their new councillors.

Mr Clissett said he believed youth issues should be high on the agenda for new representatives.

“Over the past few years youth projects have been neglected. A prime example of this neglect is the closure of Burntwood Youth Centre. This was a vital space for local young people, but despite calls for reinvestment it was allowed to shut down, leaving young people with fewer opportunities. “On top of this, funding for other local youth services has been severely cut. “As a father, I understand the importance of strong community facilities. My son plays football at Burntwood Leisure Centre and while it’s a great resource, I know that we can do even more to expand opportunities for young people in sports, arts, and education. “If elected, I’ll work tirelessly to reopen and revitalise youth facilities across Burntwood, ensuring that our young people have access to the resources they need to succeed.”

The full list of candidates standing in Burntwood North is :

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)

Andrew Clissett (Reform)

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)

Jane Smith (Labour)