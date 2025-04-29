LIFESAVING dogs are being sought to become blood donors in Lichfield.

Pool House Vets is hosting an event for Pet Blood Bank UK on 15th May.

It will see dogs able to donate enough to save the lives of up to four other animals.

To become a donor, pooches must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy.

A spokesperson said:

“The donation itself only takes five or ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes. “Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank UK vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver. “Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30% of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging. “Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs and Weimaraners.”

Anyone interested in registering their dog for the donation session can visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.