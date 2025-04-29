CHASETOWN will look to move a step closer to promotion as they head to Congleton Town.

The play-off clash pits third versus fourth in the table, with the hosts finishing four points ahead of Mark Swann’s men.

The Scholars wrapped up their regular season with a 1-1 draw, but will hope to get the better of Congleton this evening (29th April).

The hosts have had the upper hand in the two meetings between the two sides so far this campaign, winning the home clash 1-0 in January after a thrilling 3-3 draw at The Scholars Ground in August.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.