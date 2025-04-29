LOCAL MPs have welcomed confirmation that additional West Coast Main Line trains will begin calling at Lichfield next month.

Passengers can currently access 11 Avanti West Coast trains between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston on weekdays, ten on Saturdays and eight on Sundays.

But from 18th May there will be an additional two each weekday and Sundays, with three extra services on Saturdays.

Dave Robertson, MP for Lichfield, said:

“Many people in our area commute to London and tell me that there are not enough services, so it’s great to see more trains on the timetable. “These new trains will help to reduce congestion and improve the links between our area, the north west and London. “I will keep talking to key players in the industry to push for better public transport.”

Sarah Edwards, MP for Tamworth, added: “It’s great to hear that local residents will benefit from more services between Liverpool and London.

“Many residents regularly commute for work, education, and leisure, so enhanced rail services will make a real difference for local people. “I continue to push for increased and improved services to ensure residents have the reliable, accessible transport they deserve.”

Despite the new services being introduced, rail bosses say some will not run until mid-June due to engineering works.

Andy Mellors, managing director for Avanti West Coast, said:

“We’re pleased to be introducing more services from Lichfield this summer. “These additional services deliver on our commitment to improve connectivity, and we hope they will encourage more people to travel by train.”

The additional Monday to Friday services will be:

The 1.08pm Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 2.14pm) and arriving into London Euston at 3.32pm.

The 4.08pm Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 5.13pm and arriving into London Euston at 6.30pm.

Additional Saturday services will be

The 5.08pm Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 6.16pm and arriving into London Euston at 7.30pm.

The 4.07pm London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 5.20pm and arriving into Liverpool Lime Street at 6.37pm.

The 5.07pm London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 6.20pm and arriving into Liverpool Lime Street at 7.23pm.

The additional Sunday services will be:

The 1712 Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 6.15pm and arriving into London Euston at 7.31pm

The 7.06pm London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street, calling at Lichfield Trent Valley at 8.20pm and arriving into Liverpool Lime Street at 9.29pm