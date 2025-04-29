A COUNCILLOR says residents will have the chance to voice their concerns on proposals for 300 new homes on land in Burntwood.
An initial planning application has been submitted for the development off Coulter Lane.
It has already drawn criticism from councillors, election candidates and community representatives about the impact of the proposals on local infrastructure and the loss of green belt land.
Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative member for Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council, said it was important residents had their say when the opportunity arises.
“I have been in communication with representatives of the developers and I can confirm that there are plans to consult with the local community on the emerging proposals during May and June.
“This will include both an online consultation and a drop-in exhibition at the Burntwood Memorial Community Association Hall which is scheduled for early June.
“I have never supported development on our green belt and have always spoken publicly against it.
“It is important that local residents are aware that they will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives of the developers.”
Along with 300 new homes, the proposals could see community facilities and a new school build on the land.
Sure, residents will give their views. And those views will be wholly ignored, just like with all the ugly developments around Lichfield. But thanks for confirming we’re allowed to express an opinion.
Is Cllr Ho trying to tell us that the developers may listen to peoples’ views and then cancel their plans?
I have seen Cllr Woodward and Cllr Norman’s views on Reform. I have not seen them comment on the planned building developments.
I would also be interested to hear Dave Robertson’s views on the building plans.
A personal criticism of Michael Fabricant was that he did not have a constituency office, he did not hold regular surgeries and he just trotted out the party mantra. I have not noticed any changes since the last election.
It is unlikely we will get a view from our MP. He appears to simply trot out the Labour line, that is build houses anywhere as fast as possible, except in the backyard of the deputy Labour PM, and I suspect other Labour MP’s in the past.
Green belt land should remain as green belt. The demand for additional housing should be reduced.
UK birth rate is lower than the death rate so where is the demand coming from for the extra 1,500,000 houses in the UK?
The local planning office has failed to put local requests for plans to retain hedges etc on new developments where they would not adversely affect the development, so what chance is there of anyone actually listening to residents and acting?
These building firms usually promise building an infrastructure to go with their houses then say its not possible and leave the area after profiting from the house sales, some get fined but it’s poultry to what profit they make. Our schools haven’t the capacity to take these children on, neither have the Dr’s surgery’s yes we have supermarkets and some shops but no infrastructure to take that sized estate . The roads aren’t accessible enough, buses are a hit or miss ,we don’t even have a Sunday service. Our city of lichfield is already drowning in new builds so even their infrastructure must be straining at the leash.??