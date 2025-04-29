A COUNCILLOR says residents will have the chance to voice their concerns on proposals for 300 new homes on land in Burntwood.

An initial planning application has been submitted for the development off Coulter Lane.

It has already drawn criticism from councillors, election candidates and community representatives about the impact of the proposals on local infrastructure and the loss of green belt land.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative member for Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council, said it was important residents had their say when the opportunity arises.

“I have been in communication with representatives of the developers and I can confirm that there are plans to consult with the local community on the emerging proposals during May and June. “This will include both an online consultation and a drop-in exhibition at the Burntwood Memorial Community Association Hall which is scheduled for early June. “I have never supported development on our green belt and have always spoken publicly against it. “It is important that local residents are aware that they will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives of the developers.”

Along with 300 new homes, the proposals could see community facilities and a new school build on the land.