A DEVELOPER has given more details of proposals which could see 300 new homes built on land in Burntwood.

Bloor Homes said its initial application – known as a screening request – to Lichfield District Council was made to comply with legislation related to the use of the plot, which has been earmarked in the Local Plan since 2015.

It allows the developer to seek advice on the requirement for an environmental impact assessment ahead of potential outline planning permission being sought further down the line.

The builder said that should the scheme progress, around 43% of the properties would be classified as affordable homes.

Bloor Homes added that a parcel of land would be set aside for a potential expansion of neighbouring Fulfen Primary School in future should it be required, while around two-thirds of the plot would be retained as open space.

Emma Foster, senior planning manager at Bloor Homes Midlands, said:

“With changes to Government policy significantly increasing housing targets for Lichfield, we are beginning the process of preparing outline plans for a sensitive, landscape-led new neighbourhood of high-quality homes and extensive green public open spaces. “This will assist with addressing the shortfall in the delivery of new homes in the district at a sustainable location in Burntwood. “The enquiries we have submitted to Lichfield District Council will assist in informing the scope of technical work required for a future planning application.”

Other elements of the potential development would include a new community hub fronting Church Road, with “the potential to provide local retail, a cafe and potential community car parking facilities for events at the nearby church”.

Despite the proposals being at an initial phase, they have already drawn criticism from councillors and members of Burntwood Action Group amid concerns over the location of the site in the green belt and the impact on infrastructure.

Emma said residents would be able to learn more about the proposals and offer feedback as the plans progressed.

She said:

“It is our intention to carry out a programme of consultation with the community prior to submitting an outline planning application. “This will include a dedicated consultation website which will be launching shortly, as well as a drop-in exhibition being held locally. “The views of local people will help shape a neighbourhood that provides a housing mix, community facilities and high-quality open spaces that meet the needs of the town.”