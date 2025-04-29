HAMMERWICH’S bowlers were in fine form as they helped to secure a 148-run opening day win at Pelsall.

The visitors opted to bat after winning the toss, with openers Tom Wright (38) and Benjamin Novis (27) setting a solid foundation.

Quick wickets saw the Hammerwich total reach 96-4, but a 35 from Alex Mason and 38 not out by Sajid Ahmadzai helped the visitors reach 231 from their innings.

Jamie Holmes was the pick of the Pelsall bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-40.

In response, the early wicket of Gurshan Singh after he was caught by Tom Wright off the bowling of Hasnain Nawaz with just 11 on the scoreboard should have been a chance for the home side to reset – but the reality was completely different.

Ahsan Akbar and Todd Anderson departed without the score being added to. Then Jake Lee disappeared too to leave Pelsall staring down the barrel on 12-4.

Smit Mehta was next to go on 23-5 before the wicket of Alex Jones went without the score moving any further.

There was some resistance from the home batsmen as they rallied to 55-7 but they could only reach 83 before being skittled out.

Nawaz finished with figures of 4-13 and six maidens while Todd Reeves also picked up four wickets for a dominant Hammerwich side.