AN historian is giving a series of talks to support We Love Lichfield.

Jono Oates has partnered with local cutlery and giftware firm Arthur Price for the events.

They will begin at 11am on 20th May when he discusses the wide range of independent businesses of Lichfield during the mid to late Victorian period.

The second at 7pm on 24th June will chart the period up to the beginning of World War One, including the city’s connection with HMS Titanic.

The final talk at 11am on 3rd October will take the audience through the swinging sixties and into the electric eighties.

Jono said:

“I welcome everyone to these talks which are going to cover not just key periods in recent history but how international events and changes in society had an effect on Lichfield. “A huge thanks to Arthur Price for hosting – which has the added benefit of free parking right outside. “Simon Price is going to join us and he will be able to give everyone an insight into the history of Arthur Price during these three periods.”

Each of the events will be held at the Arthur Price Factory Shop on Britannia Way.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked via the following links: