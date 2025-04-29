A STAFF member at a Lichfield business has his sights set on a bright future in his career thanks to an apprenticeship programme.

Harry Gutteridge joined the team at Specsavers in Lichfield in November 2023, taking on the optical assistant apprenticeship.

The 18-month scheme helps those taking part to learn on the job, while gaining skills and experience.

But Harry made such great progress that his apprenticeship coach decided he was ready to take his endpoint assessment in December – six months ahead of schedule.

He passed with a distinction in February.

Store director Praful Patel said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Harry. Since joining the team, he’s worked incredibly hard while studying for his optical assistant qualification. “When Harry started with us he had no prior optical experience, so to have completed his apprenticeship in just 12 months is a huge achievement. “He’s an asset to our store and our team.”

Harry has now enrolled in the Specsavers dispensing optician apprenticeship, which he’ll start in September.

He said:

“I’ve had such a brilliant experience during my apprenticeship. I’ve been lucky enough to work with a supportive team and had the chance to learn skills that I’ll use throughout my career.”