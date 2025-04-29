A RARE – and tiny – early Victorian coin has sold at auction in Lichfield for a “phenomenal” £1,600.

Measuring less than 1mm thick and with a diameter of just 19.3mm, the 1838 gold half sovereign was issued during the reign of Queen Victoria.

It bears the first and smallest young portrait of the queen with a garnished shield on the reverse.

The coin was initially taken in to a valuation event at The Auction Cafe on Market Street in Lichfield before going under the hammer this month.

Specialist Phil Bridge said:

“A huge amount of coins were lost due to being scrapped for bullion when gold prices started to escalate in 2011. “We expected this example to perform well at auction but its rarity combined with it being in very good condition attracted lots of interest at auction and it made £1,600. “A phenomenal amount of money for a half sovereign coin. “I’m looking forward to discovering more treasures out there at my next valuations.”

Also recently valued at The Auction Cafe was a UK 1980 gold proof four coin set with certificate of authenticity from the Royal Mint.

It fetched £4,000 in a sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Free valuations of coins and banknotes will be offered at The Auction Cafe from 10am to 12.30pm on 7th May.