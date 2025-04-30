A CONSERVATIVE candidate says she hopes voters will give her the chance to see through “substantial projects” at Staffordshire County Council.

Janice Silvester-Hall will be seeking re-election in the when voters head to the polls tomorrow (1st May).

It could be the last time members of the county council are elected given plans for reform of local government which is expected to see the introduction of a new unitary authority in the coming years.

But the Conservative candidate for Lichfield City North said she was keen to complete a number of projects and help ensure a strong future for local councils regardless of any shake-up.

“Over the past four years I have been able to quickly get to grips with understanding local concerns and delivering on a variety of issues – and it’s consistently been possible through working collaboratively and productively, including with local ward councillors. “I’ve come to realise that having got a number of substantial projects to an advanced stage right now, I want to see these through. And there are more in the pipeline. “I also want to be in a position to use my experience as both a district and county councillor to help ensure that whatever the future of local government becomes, it fundamentally is still serving the local population the best it can.”

She added that discussions with local people had helped her decide to attempt to get re-elected.

“In deciding whether to stand again I recalled a resident who said I have been consistently the most responsive councillor they had ever dealt with. “I plan to continue doing that and being there for all those who require my support in the future, just as I have proven in the past. “I am proud to be standing for election again in Lichfield City North.”

The full list of candidates standing in Lichfield City North is:

Kate Greening (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)

David Melhuish (Green)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)