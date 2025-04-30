A DISTRICT councillor says local voters will have a choice between “mending or muddling” at the ballot box this week.

Residents will head to the polls to choose their new county councillors tomorrow (1st May).

All seats across Staffordshire will be up for grab, with representatives from the Conservatives, Greens, Liberal Democrats, Labour and Reform UK contesting seats in Lichfield and Burntwood.

By-elections will also take place for Curborough ward seats at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council after MP Dave Robertson stepped down from both bodies.

The deputy leader of the opposition Labour group at Lichfield District Council said the choice facing voters was a clear one.

Cllr Colin Ball, who also represents the Curborough ward at the council, said:

“Local services are important – they matter to our everyday lives. Being elected is to give service and to make things better for people. “For example, just this week the Labour Government has announced plans to make school uniforms more affordable, froze prescription charges and has allocated money to Staffordshire to fix our potholes. “Let’s not forget that the Conservatives that almost broke Britain are the same Conservatives that have run Staffordshire County Council since 2009. They’re simply a joke. “The real fight at this election is between Labour and Reform. Or to put it another way, between Labour that’s rolling up its sleeves and mending the legacy the Tories left behind or Reform that people can’t trust with the NHS and are muddling with infighting and culture wars. “Labour will fight for Staffordshire, with candidates living locally who care about their community. They’ll fight to improve education policies, not least for children with special needs, to improve resourcing for our firefighters that are being let down, to fix the potholes and to improve local bus services. “These are real issues that affect real people.”

Candidates standing for the Lichfield District Council Curborough ward seat are:

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

Paul McDermott (Lib Dems)

David Melhuish (Greens)

Liz Stamatelatos (Labour)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)

Candidates standing for the Lichfield City Council Curborough ward seat are:

Daniel Floyd (Conservatives)

Hannah Jell (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dems)

John Madden (Reform)

David Melhuish (Greens)