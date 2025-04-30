LICHFIELD Colts ended their season on a high as they lifted the Staffordshire Cup with a 54-19 win over Wolverhampton.

Apart from being on the wrong end of the penalty count, everything they touched turned to gold and they were almost home and dried by the 20 minute mark as they raced into a 28-7 lead.

Wolverhampton were ripped apart by the variety and speed of the attacks almost every time the pack delivered some front ball possession.

The Lichfield centre partnership of Lucas Laing and Rhys Wynne has been effective from day one of the campaign and they caused havoc throughout.

Wynne scored a try with ease after two minutes, which was cancelled out by a converted try.

The next 15 minutes was all about Lichfield’s potent running and support with Fin Freeman, Wynne again and Charlie Semple being too sharp for the opposition.

A clever miss-out pass opened the gate for Leni Payne to get a fifth in the opening half, before Wolves managed a second try right before the break to send the teams in with the score at 35-14.

The second half play lost some of its fizz as the penalty count rose and yellow cards started to appear.

Laing effectively put the game to bed with the next try, which he converted – seven in total – although Wolves pulled one back five minutes later.

The game needed some more tries to pep up the sizeable crowd and Semple and Luca Mayer provided them, proving the forwards can do their bit as well and they helped Lichfield past 50 points mark for a thoroughly comprehensive victory and a fourth county cup success for the club so far this season.