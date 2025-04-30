TOUGH new measures will help councils tackle fly-tippers, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The Government has unveiled plans which will see local authorities granted powers to seize and crush vehicles belonging to those who dump waste.

The move will also see drones and mobile CCTV cameras deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers.

Those responsible could also face up to five years in prison for operating illegal waste businesses.

It comes after a recent incident in Lichfield made headlines when a two-metre high pile of rubbish stretching 24 metres was left on Watery Lane in January.

Figures from the Government have also revealed that the number of cases of fly-tipping have jumped by more than a third since 2010.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said the new measures were a positive step in tackling the problem of dumped waste.

“We saw this year on Watery Lane just how serious fly-tipping can be for homes and businesses. “But it’s not just significant incidents like that, it’s also farmers being unable to access their fields, potential environmental damage and a blight on our landscape. “I’ve been pushing for stronger action against fly-tippers, and it’s great to see the Labour Government delivering more powers for councils to crack down on waste criminals.”

Figures released this week also showed that the dumping of white goods has increased by over 700% since 2011 too.

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the Government was keen to ensure waste criminals were punished in a bid to prevent public money being spent cleaning up the mess they leave behind.

“Fly-tippers who blight Staffordshire have gone unpunished for too long. “That ends today. The Government is calling time on fly-tipping and I will not stand by while this avalanche of rubbish buries our communities. “We will seize and crush vans belonging to fly-tippers to clean up Britain’s streets.”