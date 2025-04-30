PARENTS have been told a Lichfield school that has been closed since the Easter break will not reopen for another week.

Nether Stowe School had initially hoped to welcome back pupils this week after issues with the hot water supply.

But headteacher Kirsty Jones – who has also confirmed plans to permanently shut the sixth form – said it wold now be 7th May before the site would reopen.

In a letter to parents she said further problems had now been found:

“Following ongoing repair works to address the recent issue with our hot water supply, additional safety concerns have arisen which require immediate attention. “During the course of these works, asbestos-containing materials were identified on site. “In line with health and safety legislation and following expert advice, the safe removal of this material must be undertaken by licensed specialists. To ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students, staff and visitors, the school will remain closed while this process is carried out. “We anticipate that all necessary work will be completed promptly,and I can confirm that Nether Stowe School will reopen to students on 7th May.”

She said steps were being taken to support students during the ongoing closure.

“We are aware a number of students have formal examinations during this time. Arrangements have been made for us to continue with these wherever possible. “During the closure, the school will continue to provide education for our students and further details regarding this will be shared via separate communication. As a school we are actively monitoring your child’s engagement and addressing poor engagement will calls home. “We will also continue to carry out wellbeing phone calls and home visits where appropriate. All of our teaching, support and pastoral staff are working during the closure and are contactable. “We understand the disruption this may cause and appreciate your support and understanding as we prioritise the health and safety of our school community.”