A PROJECT to build a specialist holiday village for children with critical illnesses has been boosted after being named as an organisation’s charity of the year.

Kids’ Village is hoping to create the purpose-built facility at Wychnor and is working to raise £5million to make it a reality.

It has now been chosen by BCRS Business Loans as its charity of the year.

The partnership will see the a wide range of fundraising activities, from sponsored challenges to team volunteering days aimed at helping Kids’ Village move closer to completion.

BCRS Business Loans’ chief executive Stephen Deakin said:

“Kids’ Village is a charity focused on creating a sanctuary for children and families affected by critical illnesses, where they can create memories, have fun, and take some time away from the outside world. “We are pleased to support Kids’ Village and hope that our fundraising efforts can help them move closer to achieving their vision.”

Kids’ Village fundraising executive Amy Jacklin said:

“We’re thrilled to be chosen by BCRS Business Loans as their charity of the year. “They’re an organisation that do so much in the local community and we’re looking forward to working with them. “Their support will make a real difference as we work towards building Kids’ Village.”

For more information on the project visit www.kidsvillage.org.uk.