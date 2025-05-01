Residents and staff from The Spires with their ice creams
RESIDENTS at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed relief from the soaring temperatures after staff arranged a series of sweet treats.

The Spires welcomed an ice cream van to the site to bring back memories of childhood for some of those living at the home.

A spokesperson said:

“It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was an ice cream van visiting – the eyes of the staff lit up too.

“We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings. It was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”

