RESIDENTS at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed relief from the soaring temperatures after staff arranged a series of sweet treats.

The Spires welcomed an ice cream van to the site to bring back memories of childhood for some of those living at the home.

A spokesperson said:

“It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was an ice cream van visiting – the eyes of the staff lit up too. “We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings. It was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”