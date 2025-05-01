A HOUSING association has stepped in to help a charity provide footwear to people in need.

Platform Housing Group, which manages hundreds of homes in the Lichfield area, has supported Shoe Aid by donating 1,750 pairs over the past two years, as well as providing financial help to cover rising distribution costs.

Shoe Aid collects, cleans and redistributes pre-loved and surplus footwear to men, women and children across the UK who are unable to afford suitable shoes.

Andy Hughes, CEO of the charity, said:

“We exist to make sure that no one in the UK has to suffer the effects of footwear poverty. “Footwear can take over 100 years to decompose, so every pair donated not only changes a life, it also helps protect our environment too. “Support from organisations like Platform Housing Group is vital to our work. Their generous contribution, along with help towards our growing delivery costs, directly impact the people we serve, from children in schools to adults starting new jobs. “Together, we’re changing lives and making a real difference.”

Much of Platform’s donation effort has been co-ordinated by Chris Pinson-Bradley, community engagement manager and chair of the housing association’s fundraising committee.

He said:

“It’s been a real privilege to be involved in this partnership with Shoe Aid. Every donation feels like a small act of kindness that adds up to something much bigger. “Seeing how our colleagues, volunteers and even our community partnerships have come together to collect and donate shoes has been incredibly moving. “It’s amazing to know the impact those shoes are having on real lives across our localities

To find out more about the charity visit www.shoeaid.co.uk.