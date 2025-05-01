AN innovative community scheme helping to provide free electricity for local buildings has won a national award.

Staffordshire Community Energy (SCE) was founded in Whittington and raised money from local residents to provide solar panels for St Giles Hospice and the local village hall, as well as paying a modest rate of interest to those who invested in the schemes.

It has since grown to provide the same service to the County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke Hospital.

And now SCE has been named as Community Energy Initiative of the Year at the Regen Green Energy Awards.

Co-founder Mike Kinghan MBE said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. “This recognition reinforces the value of community-led energy solutions that don’t just cut carbon, but also improve lives.”

Surplus income from the energy initiative are used to support fuel poverty charity Beat the Cold.

Discussions are already taking place with other NHS trusts across the county to expand the scheme for solar panels on their buildings, while talks have been held with Lichfield District Council for a similar project on the new Stychbrook Leisure Centre which will see a new community share offer in the autumn.

The Regen Green Energy Awards’ lead judge Cathy McClay was full of praise for SCE’s ambition:

“It is an outstanding example of a community energy project where the benefits extend well beyond green energy. “It stood out for its innovative model, linking clean energy with public health and delivering measurable improvements in both fuel poverty and patient wellbeing. “It’s a replicable, inspiring model for others to follow.”

For more details visit staffscommunityenergy.org.uk.